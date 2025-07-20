Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G launch will take place in India on July 24, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed specifications and features of Realme 15 Pro 5G. The company shared a post featuring a video teasing the camera features of the upcoming smartphone. The video highlighted "shake to open camera" and "AI party mode" features. It is also confirmed to include a triple 50MP camera with 4K 60FPS recording. Additionally, the device will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a 7,000mAh battery. As per reports, the Realme 15 Pro 5G price n India may come between INR 25,999 and INR 27,999. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launch in India on July 25, Processor Confirmed; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Camera Features

