Realme P4x 5G launch date is confirmed in India, which is scheduled on December 4, 2025. The Realme P4x 5G will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. The device will come with a triple camera setup at the rear. On November 29, the company has teased the smartphone on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The #realmeP4x keeps heat in check with the segment’s only VC Cooling, so performance stays stable and frames remain consistent through extended gaming sessions." As per reports, the Realme P4x 5G launch price might be around INR 20,000 in India. Moto G57 Power Sale Will Start in India on December 3, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme P4x 5G Specs

Built for gaming marathons. The #realmeP4x keeps heat in check with the segment’s only VC Cooling, so performance stays stable and frames remain consistent through extended gaming sessions! Launching on 4th Dec, 12 PM. Know more:https://t.co/qFfbO5LqfNhttps://t.co/Vx4P1QmFYT… pic.twitter.com/8jg5nXIc4V — realme (@realmeIndia) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Realme). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

