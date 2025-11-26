Realme P4x 5G launch date in India is confirmed on December 4, 2025. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Realme P4x 5G will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. In a post on X (Twitter) on November 26, Realme said, "The Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Ultra on #realmeP4x delivers segment-leading speed for instant launches, smooth gaming, and seamless multitasking." The smartphone will feature a triple camera setup at the rear. As per reports, the Realme P4x 5G price in India could be around INR 20,000. iPhone Fold Launch Likely in Next Year, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Apple First Foldable iPhone.

Realme P4x 5G Launch Date in India

Experience speed built to dominate The Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Ultra on #realmeP4x delivers segment-leading speed for instant launches, smooth gaming, and seamless multitasking. Launching on 04th Dec, 12 PM. Know more:https://t.co/qFfbO5LqfNhttps://t.co/roGKwCZsEB pic.twitter.com/ZbmaC6XMhw — realme (@realmeIndia) November 26, 2025

