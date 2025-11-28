Realme 16 Pro specifications and features have been leaked online, suggesting that it will come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support, a 2.5GHz processor, and a 50MP front-facing camera. The leaks also state that the device will feature a 200MP + 8MP rear camera setup, measure 7.75mm in thickness, weigh 192 grams, and include an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Realme 16 Pro is expected to come with an IR blaster for remote control and run Android 16-based Realme UI 7. Vivo S50 Pro Aka Vivo X300 FE Launching in China Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Specifications of Upcoming Vivo Smartphone.

Realme 16 Pro Specifications Leaked

Realme 16 Pro RMX5121 first look and specifications via TENAA. Specifications: - 6.78" 1.5K OLED display 144Hz refresh rate - 2.5GHz SoC - Android 16 Realme UI 7 - 200MP+8MP rear camera - 50MP front camera - 7000mAh battery - 80 watt wired charging - In-display fingerprint… pic.twitter.com/qzj5yK7ei2 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 28, 2025

