Realme is set to launch its new Realme C67 5G smartphone in India on December 14, 2023. The new Realme C67 5G will be a budget smartphone expected to launch under Rs 15,000. According to the company's post on X, the new C67 5G will launch 33W fast-charging along with the ultra-slim 7.89mm body. The new device could offer customers a great camera and processor for budget conscious customers. Realme has been sharing posts about its new smartphone for a week and finally highlighting some of its features before the launch like a "sparkling lens ring". From the images posted on its official website, the company appears to keep the 3.5mm audio jack in the model. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Confirmed To Launch in India in January 2024: From Specifications to Features and Expected Price, Here’s Everything To Know.

Realme C67 5G To Launch on December 14, 2023:

Be ready to experience the charging speed multiplied with the power of 5G technology. Launching on 14th December, 12 Noon. Know more: https://t.co/icpPBoAUzb#realmeC67 5G #5GChargingChampion pic.twitter.com/garI0DSUCS — realme (@realmeIndia) December 11, 2023

