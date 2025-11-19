Realme is set to unveil the Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 Pro Dream Edition in India on November 20, 2025 (tomorrow). Both models will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and include a RICOH GR interchangeable rear camera system. The devices will offer a 2K AMOLED screen, a 200MP telephoto lens, and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Camera hardware will include a 50MP Ricoh GR main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide unit and a 32MP front camera. In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition price is CNY 5,499 (approximately INR 68,400) for the 16GB + 1TB model, while the standard Realme GT 8 Pro price starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,800) for the 12GB + 256GB version. Lava Agni 4 With YUVA AI Launch in India on November 20, 2025; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8, Relame GT 8 Pro Dream Editino Launching Tomorrow

