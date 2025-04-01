Realme is set to launch two new smartphones in India on April 9, which will include the Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the Realme NARZO 80x 5G. The NARZO 80 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor and an Esports display. The smartphone will measure 7.5mm of thickness and will deliver 4,500 nits of brightness. It will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and will support 80W fast charging. The smartphone maker said that the Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G price in India “will come under ₹20K! Plus, students get exclusive benefits of up to ₹1,299/- during the first sale period." iQOO 12 Price Drop Alert: iQOO’s Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Available at Massive Discount on Amazon; Check Price, Offers, Specifications and Features.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price in India

Gaming beasts, this one’s for you! 👾 The #realmeNARZO80Pro5G dominates with a 780K+ AnTuTu score, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, and segment’s largest VC cooling - all under ₹20K! Plus, students get exclusive benefits of up to ₹1,299/- during the first sale period! Live &… pic.twitter.com/x7BUMlnxO6 — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 1, 2025

