Mumbai, April 1: The iQOO 12 5G price in India has dropped significantly since the launch. The smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is available at much lower price and discount offers. iQOO 12 5G was launched in India in December 2023. The smartphone was introduced in the Indian market at INR 52,999, offering 12GB RAM and 256GB.

The 16GB+512GB variant of the iQOO 12 5G was launched at INR 57,999. However, now, the flagship smartphone is available at a huge discount. Last year, iQOO launched the successful iQOO 13 5G, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and improved camera, AI features, and performance while keeping a similar design. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Expected in July 2025, Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 12 5G Price Drop in India; Check Discounts, Offers and More

iQOO 12 is now available at INR 39,999 on Amazon's India website, which is a massive price drop compared to its original launch. Amazon has listed this device with an INR 13,000 discount for the base variant, having 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the iQOO 12 5G with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is available at INR 44,999, which is also INR 13,000 less than the original price. Interested customers can also avail of additional offers on Amazon. This includes cashback offers up to INR 1,349, bank offers up to INR 1,000 and the option of No Cost EMI starting at INR 2,027.49

iQOO 12 5G Specifications and Features

iQOO sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Along with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, iQOO 12 comes with a Supercomputing chip Q1 to boost performance in multitasking and games. The device supports 120W fast charging for its 5,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS. Realme NARZO 80 Pro To Compete With Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With Same MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Launch Set on April 9; Check Details Here.

iQOO 12 includes a 50MP Astrography camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera for taking high-quality photos and videos. The smartphone is available in Legend (pure white colour) and Alpha options. Further, it offers Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and various other features, along with an IP64 rating.

