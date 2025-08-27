REDMI 15 5G sale will start in India on August 28, 2025 (tomorrow), a few days after its launch on August 19. The smartphone comes in three colour options, which include Ripple Green, Titan Gray, and Midnight Black. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 mobile processor and features a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging support. The REDMI 15 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date Confirmed in Next Big Global Event on September 9; Know What To Expect From iPhone 17 Series.

REDMI 15 5G Sale Starts on August 28 in India

The Redmi 15 5G, packed with a 7000mAhA Battery, Snapdragon power & the segment’s largest display, goes on sale tomorrow. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the Power Revolution, starting at ₹14,999. Ready to power through every day? pic.twitter.com/1kDEwlsUHk — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 27, 2025

