REDMI 15C 5G will launch in India on December 3, 2025. The company has already teased the smartphone on X (formerly Twitter) with “Royale Colours.” The device will come in three colour options, which will be Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black. REDMI has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup, which may include a 50MP main sensor paired with a secondary camera. The smartphone is also expected to feature an 8MP front camera. As per reports, the REDMI 15C 5G price in India could be around INR 15,000 in India. Realme P4x 5G Launch Date in India on December 4, Teased To Arrive With ‘Segment’s Only VC Cooling’ System; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

REDMI 15C 5G Launch Date in India

When style reigns, everything else fades. The #REDMI15C 5G steps up in its Royale Colours - redefining what it means to look this good. #2026KaBigBoss | Launching 3rd Dec. Know More -> https://t.co/knAiuBwler pic.twitter.com/h2VEc9tobT — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 29, 2025

