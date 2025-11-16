Redmi is reportedly preparing to launch its Redmi Note 15 series soon in India. As per a post shared by tipster (@yabhishekhd), the Note 15 series will make its India launch next month. The lineup is said to include three models. It may be the Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. The Redmi Note 15 series sale is expected to begin on January 9, 2026. The tipster also mentioned that the Redmi 15C will launch later this month. OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on November 18; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 15 Series Launch Timeline (Expected)

Exclusive ✨ The Redmi Note 15 series is launching in India next month. 🇮🇳 First sale starts on 9 January 2026. Redmi 15C: Launching later this month. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

