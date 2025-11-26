Redmi 15C price in India and its specifications are surfacing online ahead of its launch. As per a tipster (@yabhishekhd), the device is likely to launch in India with three RAM and storage variants. The smartphone may feature a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is likely to come with LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, might run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, and will likely be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The company may offer two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. As per the tipster, the Redmi 15C 5G could be launched at a price of INR 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, INR 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and INR 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. iQOO 15 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest iQOO Smartphone Launched in India.

Redmi 15C Specs (Expected)

Exclusive ✨ Redmi 15C Indian Variant – Specs & Pricing. 📌 Prices: 💰 ₹12,499 — 4GB + 128GB 💰 ₹13,999 — 6GB + 128GB 💰 ₹14,999 — 8GB + 128GB Specifications: 📲 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate ⬛ MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 2.2 storage 🍭… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)