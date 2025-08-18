REDMI Note 15 Pro+ launch date and design have been confirmed. The upcoming REDMI smartphone will be launched on August 21, 2025 in China with a quad-camera design on the rear. It is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 or Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, have a 1.5K QC OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a curved back and plastic frame. According to a tipster, the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ may get a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, a 50MP 3x telephoto camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It will likely get an IP69 rating and come with Xiaomi dragon crystal glass. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ price is expected to be around INR 35,000 if launched in India. REDMI 15 5G Launch in India on August 19, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display; Check Expected Price Range, Confirmed Specifications and Features.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ Leaked Specifications and Features

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ design revealed, officially ✅ Gets : ✅ Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 OR Higher-clocked Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 ✅ 1.5K 120Hz QC OLED ✅ Curved back & plastic frame ✅ 50MP OIS +50MP 3x tele+8 UW ✅ IP69⚡90W 🔊Dual ✅ Xiaomi dragon crystal glass pic.twitter.com/BLpimMY6Wp — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) August 18, 2025

