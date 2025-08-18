REDMI 15 5G is set to launch in India on August 19, 2025 (Tuesday) with a massive 7,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging and 18W reverse charging, a 6.9-inch HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI Dual Camera system and an IP64 rating. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with a triple camera design on the rear. It is expected to come with Wet Touch Technology 2.0, 8GB RAM with 8GB more expandable using storage, 256GB built-in storage and a front-facing camera placed in a punch-hole cutout display. REDMI 15 5G price in India is expected to be under INR 15,000. Lava Play Ultra 5G India Launch Set on August 20, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

REDMI 15 5G Coming in India on August 19, 2025 (Tomorrow)

What fuels a smartphone that just doesn’t quit? We’re diving deep into the massive #7000mAhABattery with EV-grade silicon carbon technology on the #Redmi15 5G. 2 days to go. #PowerRevolution starts on 19th Aug. Surprise awaits! Check the link now: https://t.co/RSuTtgYGX4 pic.twitter.com/BLij9Qzu1t — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 17, 2025

