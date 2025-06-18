Redmi Pad 2 will launch today in India during an online live launch event. The upcoming Redmi tablet will feature an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. It will come with a 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Redmi Pad 2 sports a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, an 8MP primary rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The device includes features like Circle to Search and supports the Redmi Smart Pen, which will help the users to be more creative with various tasks. The Redmi Pad 2 price in India is expected to be INR 19,999. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Launch Live Streaming Link

