iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will launch today in India at 12 PM with a 6,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity processor. The entry-level smartphone will come with a 6.77-inch display with 1,000 nits of HBM, a 50MP Sony AI camera, 8GB+8GB (extended) RAM and 256GB storage. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will have an IP64 rating and Military Grade Shock Resistance. The device will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and offer several AI features. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price range in India could be around INR 10,000 to INR 15,000. Google Pixel 10 Series: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold To Feature Tele-Macro Camera Capability, Launching on August 20, 2025.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Set for Today in India

Built to Outlast, Ready to Outperform. 🔋📱 With the Segment's Biggest Battery 5G Smartphone*, the #iQOOZ10Lite delivers non-stop power for your busiest days and boldest adventures. No limits. No breaks. Just pure performance. Launching 18th June — only on @amazonIN &… pic.twitter.com/6i3IUeS1Zc — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 17, 2025

