Rishabh Agarwal, an Indian origin AI researcher, announced his departure from AI at Meta. He said it was a tough decision to continue with the new Meta Superintelligence TBD lab, considering the "talent and compute density". Rishabh Agarwal worked for 7.5 years at Google, on Google Brain, DeepMind and Meta. He said that the pitch from Mark Zuckerberg and Alexander Wang to build superintelligence was incredibly compelling. He said about pushing the frontier on post-training for "thinking" models, including an 8GB dense model, to near DeepSeek-R1 performance. However, he stepped down, saying, "I felt the pull to take on a different kind of risk." Grok Can Analyse Documents, Images and Explain Objects in Real Time, Says Elon Musk.

Ex-Google AI Researcher Rishabh Agarwal Leaves Meta Superintelligence TBD Lab

This is my last week at @AIatMeta. It was a tough decision not to continue with the new Superintelligence TBD lab, especially given the talent and compute density. But after 7.5 years across Google Brain, DeepMind, and Meta, I felt the pull to take on a different kind of risk.… — Rishabh Agarwal (@agarwl_) August 25, 2025

