Elon Musk recently highlighted xAI’s chatbot, Grok feature, which can enhance its utility and general usefulness. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 24 August 2025, Musk pointed out that Grok users can upload documents and images or use their camera to get explanations directly from the chatbot. Musk said, “Upload any document or picture or just point your camera at anything for Grok to explain.” The feature could improve how users can interact with the xAI chatbot for everyday tasks like understanding documents, analysing images, or getting real-time explanations for objects and information in their surroundings.

Elon Musk Highlights Grok Features

Upload any document or picture or just point your camera at anything for Grok to explain! https://t.co/MXAReUZ0sB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2025

