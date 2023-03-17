New Delhi, March 17 : Samsung has launched two new smartphones in India expanding its Galaxy A series. The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G phones had gone global recently, and now have come to India. While the Galaxy A54’s price starts at Rs 38,999, the Galaxy A34 prices start at Rs 30,999. Checkout the official videos below for more info. OPPO Find N2 Flip Flagship Foldable Phone Launched in India Starting at Rs 89,999; Find Other Key Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G Launched in India :

Awesome is what you need for every step of your life! And, #GalaxyA34 5G has all-things awesome- right from superior durability to sleek and stylish design. So, what are you waiting for? #AwesomeIsForEveryone. Pre-order now. #AmpYourAwesome #AwesomeGalaxyA #Samsung pic.twitter.com/4hKVawtebK — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 17, 2023

Samsung Launches Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G With 'Awesome 5G' Slogan :

