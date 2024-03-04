Samsung is set to launch its newest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F15, today at 12 PM in India. The smartphone is expected to come with the latest specifications and features. As per reports, the Galaxy F15 is expected to feature a Super AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The smartphone might feature a 6000mAh battery. The Galaxy F15 5G is expected to come in two variants, which might feature a combination of 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy F15 is anticipated to support four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. Flipkart UPI: E-Commerce Marketplace Launches Its Unified Payments Interface Handle To Boost India’s Digital Economy Vision.

Samsung Galaxy F15 Launch Today

Let’s dive into the fun without compromising under the blazing sun with the all-new #GalaxyF15 5G. Its Segment only* sAMOLED Display ensures the enjoyment continues outdoors. Launching on 4th March, 12 noon. Get Notified: https://t.co/2XZJY6jcjj. #Samsung #AbIndiaKaregaFun pic.twitter.com/VkRcQkvVYl — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 1, 2024

