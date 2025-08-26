Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a unique opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate students in science and technology to take part in a special student session at the 23rd National Space Science Symposium (NSSS) 2026. The event will be held at NESAC, Meghalaya, from February 23 to 27, 2026. Students from across India can apply by registering at ”https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/applynsss.” The deadline for online registration, which includes an online test, is September 15, 2025. Final selection will be based on their performance in the online test and the review of extended abstracts in space science and technology. Selected participants are required to pay a registration fee of INR 3,000 after receiving the confirmation email. Starship Flight 10 Launch Scrubbed Again by SpaceX Due to Bad Weather.

23rd National Space Science Symposium

ISRO offers opportunity for UG/PG students in science & technology to participate in a special student session in 23rd National Space Science Symposium (NSSS) 2026, at NESAC, Meghalaya, during February 23-27, 2026. Registration started visit https://t.co/ya4WQXOcYN Deadline for… pic.twitter.com/1MaGRPgRYa — ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)