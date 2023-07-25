In a major stride towards India's lunar exploration mission, ISRO has accomplished the fifth and final orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) for Chandrayaan 3 successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The spacecraft is anticipated to attain an orbit of 127,609 km x 236 km, but its confirmation awaits further observations. The upcoming TransLunar Injection (TLI) is scheduled for August 1, 2023, to propel Chandrayaan 3 on its trajectory towards the Moon, marking a significant step in India's pursuit of lunar exploration. ISRO LVM3 Rocket Successfully Injects 36 Internet Satellites of UK-Based OneWeb Group Company Into Intended Orbits.

Earth-Bound Perigee Firing

