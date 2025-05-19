Lawrence M Krauss, renowned theoretical physicist, called Elon Musk's Mars plans "illusionary" and "dangerous" in his newly published article - "The Mars Vanity Project". He said that the plan by Elon Musk to build a million-strong colony within 20–30 years on Mars was "ludicrous, strategically ill advised, scientifically and politically divisive and dangerous". Lawrence Krauss said that Musk's Mars plans would damage the international balance in space. Elon Musk responded to the post on X by Krauss, said, "Found a whale" and tagged him to I Find Retards (@IfindRetards) account. Lawrence M Krauss replied by saying, "I’ll take this as a compliment." Ola Krutrim Techie Nikhil Somwanshi on ‘Personal Leave’ Dies by Suicide Due to Alleged ‘Extreme Work Pressure’, Company Says ‘Extending Full Support to His Family’.

Elon Musk Reacted to Lawrence M Krauss Over His Claims on Mars Colonisation Being 'Dangerous' and 'Ludicrous'

I’ll take this as a compliment. https://t.co/I09VHIpuDn — Lawrence M. Krauss (@LKrauss1) May 19, 2025

