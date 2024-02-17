The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite aboard GSLV-F14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today, February 17, at 5:35 pm. The satellite's mission is to enhance weather forecasting and natural disaster warnings. This marks the GSLV's 16th mission, aiming to deploy INSAT-3DS into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Following orbit-raising manoeuvres, the satellite will be positioned in a Geo-stationary Orbit. INSAT-3DS is a crucial follow-on mission for meteorological observations from the Geostationary Orbit. GSLV-F14 Mission Launch: ISRO Set to Launch Meteorological Satellite INSAT-3DS for Weather Forecasting Today; Know Launch Time and Mission Objectives.

GSLV-F14 Mission Launch

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO is set to launch INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14), at 5:35 pm today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Visuals from Satish Dhawan Space Centre) pic.twitter.com/JE1QY9bRBb — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

