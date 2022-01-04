NASA has released a video series in which various science-related questions were answered by NASA experts. The video series contains 20 videos. The explainer videos try to provide answers to questions such as 'Is Mars habitable?,' 'Do aliens exist?', 'Are there oceans on other worlds?.'

Check Out:

🤔 Is Mars habitable? Do aliens exist? Are there oceans on other worlds? You've got questions. We've got answers. Our "We Asked a NASA Expert" video series tackles these questions and more. Watch: https://t.co/b3pJMcLVTo pic.twitter.com/iyxrk891db — NASA (@NASA) January 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)