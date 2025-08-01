SpaceX and NASA will launch the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), on August 1, 2025 (today). The Crew-11 mission live stream is already live on the official YouTube channel of NASA. The mission will take off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. NASA said, "Crew-11 is the 11th crew rotation mission of SpaceX's human space transportation system and its 12th flight with astronauts." The Crew-11 team includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. These astronauts will live and work aboard the ISS to support scientific research and station operations. The SpaceX Falcon 9 will liftoff the Crew-11 mission at 11:43 AM ET (around 9:13 PM IST). SpaceX said, "Weather forecast is 60% favorable for liftoff, while teams are keeping an eye on weather along the ascent corridor." A backup launch window is available on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 11:21 AM ET (around 8:51 PM IST) if needed.

SpaceX Says ‘Weather Forecast Is 60% Favorable for Liftoff’

Falcon 9 and Dragon are looking good for today's launch to the @Space_Station. Weather forecast is 60% favorable for liftoff, while teams are keeping an eye on weather along the ascent corridor → https://t.co/DIuBob6XCy pic.twitter.com/TO8lTF9t42 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 1, 2025

Crew-11 Is Scheduled To Lift Off at 11:43 AM ET

LIVE: Join us for today's coverage of NASA's @SpaceX Crew-11 launch to the @Space_Station. Crew-11 is scheduled to lift off from @NASAKennedy at 11:43am ET (1543 UTC). Share your questions with #AskNASA and we'll answer a few on stream! https://t.co/hXvJpw482O — NASA (@NASA) August 1, 2025

SpaceX-NASA Crew-11 Mission Live Streaming

