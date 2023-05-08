New James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) images show Fomalhaut, a star approximately 25 light-years from Earth, with an asteroid belt that unseen planets may gravitationally carve. The images revealed three belts, including two never-before-seen inner belts, around the star of Fomalhaut. NASA Scientists Say 4 of Uranus’ Large Moons Likely Hold Water Under Their Icy Crusts.

Asteroid Belts:

What carved these belts? Most likely, the gravitational forces of planets we can’t see just yet. In our solar system, the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter is shaped by the gravity of Jupiter, while the Kuiper belt is shaped by that of Neptune. — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)