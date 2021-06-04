No Evidence Mystery UFOs Spotted in Recent Years by US Military Personnel Are Aliens, Says Report

No evidence mystery UFOs spotted in recent years by US military personnel are aliens, an upcoming government report quoted by The New York Times says. But officials still can't explain the mysterious aircrafthttps://t.co/gcGgQnlNsY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 4, 2021

