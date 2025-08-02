Blue Origin, the spaceflight company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced that it is targeting to lift off its next human spaceflight on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Blue Origin shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 31, 2025, and confirmed that the mission will launch from West Texas. The mission, called NS-34, will be the 14th human flight for the New Shepard programme. The post read, “New Shepard is preparing to launch from West Texas, giving six more people the opportunity of a lifetime to see Earth from a new perspective.” The flight will offer NS-34 crew a chance to view Earth from space aboard the New Shepard spacecraft. The six-member crew includes Arvinder Singh Bahal, Gokhan Erdem, Deborah Martorell, Lionel Pitchford, J.D. Russell and H.E. Justin Sun. Blue Origin stated, “Our crewed NS-34 mission is targeting liftoff from Launch Site One on Sunday, August 3, 2025.” The NS-34 mission launch window is set to open at 7:30 AM CDT / 12:30 UTC (around 6:00 PM IST) on August 3, 2025. NASA-SpaceX Crew-11 Mission Update: Astronauts From US, Japan and Russia Successfully Dock at International Space Station (Watch Video).

NS-34 Mission

New Shepard is preparing to launch from West Texas, giving six more people the opportunity of a lifetime to see Earth from a new perspective. Our crewed NS-34 mission is targeting liftoff from Launch Site One on Sunday, August 3, 2025. The launch window opens at 7:30 AM CDT /… pic.twitter.com/ODG2VtpHFH — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)