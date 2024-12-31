Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a post on December 31, 2024, and congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of PSLV-C60 and the separation of the SpaDeX satellites. He highlighted the achievement as a significant milestone in India’s space journey, which reflected the dedication and brilliance of Indian scientists. Jyotiraditya Scindia said’ “Proud moment for every Indian” and praised the efforts of the team behind the success of ISRO's SpaDeX mission. ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates Indian Space Research Organisation on Successful Launch of Space Docking Experiment Mission.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Congratulates ISRO on Successful Launch of SpaDeX Mission

Heartiest congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of PSLV-C60 and seperation of #SpaDeX satellites. This achievement marks yet another milestone in India’s space journey, reflecting the brilliance and dedication of our scientists. Proud moment for every Indian! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JErTYQEMwb — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)