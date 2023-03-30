On Wednesday, the Sun's sunspot AR3256 erupted into a strong explosion close to its southwestern limb. In just three months of 2023, there have been seven such explosions from the Sun. It is equivalent to the total number of solar outbursts that occurred in 2022. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which monitors the Sun, recorded the explosion which has been identified as an X1.2 class solar flare. The designation ‘X-class’ designates the strong flares, and the number describes about how powerful the explosion was. Sun Fires Significant Solar Flare, Can Disrupt Earth's GPS Signals: NASA.

NASA's Observatory Captures Latest Sun Flare:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)