Elon Musk's SpaceX launched private astronauts to the first human spaceflight to the polar regions of the Earth via Fram2 mission. The SpaceX Fram2 mission includes a range of experiments such as X-ray in space, growing mushrooms in microgravity. With inclination to 90 degrees, it is the first mission of four private crew members into a polar orbit. Elon Musk reacted to this saying, "This is the first time humans have been in orbit around the poles of Earth!" Sunita Willimas Plans Trip to India, Says ‘I’m Going to My Father’s Home Country, Excited About ISRO Mission’ During NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Post-Flight News Conference (Watch Video).

Elon Musk's Statement on SpaceX Fram2 Mission

This is the first time humans have been in orbit around the poles of Earth! https://t.co/mbmKkADED2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2025

Dragon Spacecraft First View of Earth from Polar Orbit

First views of Earth's polar regions from Dragon pic.twitter.com/3taP34zCeN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 1, 2025

