Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched 29 more Starlink satellites to boost internet connectivity across the world. The SpaceX Starlink satellites were deployed into low-Earth orbit (LEO) as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance global internet coverage. The launch took place in Florida aboard Falcon 9 rocket. Check out the full live-streaming video of the Starlink satellite launch. With this mission, SpaceX continues to expand its growing Starlink constellation, bringing high-speed internet to even more remote regions worldwide. SpaceX Starbase Gigabay: Elon Musk Says ‘So Many Spaceships Will Be Born’ in New USD 250 Million Facility.

SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites

Falcon 9 launches 29 @Starlink satellites from Florida pic.twitter.com/QIpMUQ3xHD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2025

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 29 More Starlink Satellites from Florida (Live Streaming)

Watch Falcon 9 launch 29 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/J2TsjLOm6b — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SpaceX X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)