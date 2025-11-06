Elon Musk-run SpaceX has launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida on Wednesday, November 5, at 8:31 PM ET (Thursday, November 6, 7:01 AM IST). The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission marks another step in expanding SpaceX’s Starlink network. It was the fifth flight for the first-stage booster used in the mission. The booster had previously launched Ax-4, Crew-11, NG-23, and one other Starlink mission before this launch. ISRO CMS-03 Mission: PM Narendra Modi Hails ISRO for Launch of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite, Says ‘Our Space Sector Continues to Make Us Proud’.

Falcon 9 Launches 29 Starlink Satellites From Florida

Falcon 9 launches 29 @Starlink satellites from Florida pic.twitter.com/xVxlQt2Dpq — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of SpaceX). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)