Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched 24 more satellites into the LEO (Low Earth Orbit) to boost the internet services across the globe. The Starship satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from California. So far, around 8,000 satellites have been launched by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into orbit. Amid this, Elon Musk announced the expansion of Starlink services in the Philippines. He said, "Connecting the least connected" when Starlink said high-speed internet was available in the country's schools. ISRO-Supported Space Lab Inaugurated at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi District, Arunachal Pradesh to Boost Students’ Scientific Learning and Innovation.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Sends 24 Starlink Satellites to Orbit

Watch Falcon 9 launch 24 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California https://t.co/7ifK12HybW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 18, 2025

