Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully deployed both O3b mPOWER satellites to medium Earth orbit. The SpaceX O3b mPOWER satellites were launched at 5:12 PM ET on July 22 (around 2:42 AM IST on July 23) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The aerospace company confirmed it was a sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. SpaceX said it previously supported O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, Bandwagon-3, and two Starlink missions. Earth To Spin Faster Than Usual on July 22, To Skip 1.34 Milliseconds of 24-Hour Day; Next Shortest Day of 2025 To Be on August 5.

SpaceX O3b mPOWER Satellites Deployed

Deployment of both O3b mPOWER satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 22, 2025

