Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched 11th batch of NROL-48 reconnaissance satellites aboard the Falcon 9 rocket into orbi. The NROL-48 mission was completed by the company for the US government’s NRO (National Reconnaissance Office). According to a report by Space, neither SpaceX nor NRO provided any details about the payloads sent into orbit on NROL-48. However, they are expected to be modified versions of SpaceX's internet spacecraft. US: Is There an 'autism Epidemic' Caused by Tylenol?.

SpaceX Launches NROL-48 on Falcon 9 Rocket

Falcon 9 launches NROL-48 from California pic.twitter.com/HeddktSNtP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 22, 2025

