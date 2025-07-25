Starlink internet services were down due to a massive outage caused by the failure of the key internal software services operating for the core network. Elon Musk assured that the team was fixing the Starlink outage and apologised for the inconvenience, saying, "Sorry for the outage." Starlink posted that the network issue was resolved and the internet services were restored. It said, "We understand how important connectivity is and apologise for the disruption." Elon Musk re-posted this announcement on X. Grok Coming to Prediction Market: Elon Musk’s xAI and US-Based Kalshi Partner To Bring Grok Chatbot to Prediction Market, Offer AI-Powered Insights.

Starlink Services Restored After Massive Outage

The network issue has been resolved, and Starlink service has been restored. We understand how important connectivity is and apologize for the disruption. — Starlink (@Starlink) July 25, 2025

