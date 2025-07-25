Elon Musk's xAI and Kalshi, a US-based financial exchange and prediction market, have partnered to bring Grok to the prediction markets. The companies have joined hands as they are the fastest-growing companies in the United States and can bring integration on various levels. Grok will be used to analyse real-world events and Kalshi's prediction market. Kalshi's prediction insights will be powered by Grok AI chatbot from xAI. Tesla's Vision-Based Self-Driving Scores 5/6 in ADAS Tests, Outperforming Huawei, Xiaomi and Legacy Automakers in China; Elon Musk Reacts (Watch Video).

