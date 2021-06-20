Summer Solstice celebrations at Stonehenge cancelled following the extension of the current COVID-19 restrictions to beyond 21 June in UK. But you can watch the Live streaming of Summer Solstice 2021 online, for free. To watch the longest day of the year, Solstice sunset and sunrise you can check this link or get more details in the following post.

