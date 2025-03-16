NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission has successfully reached a new milestone. The Crew Dragon spacecraft docked autonomously with the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, March 16, at 12:07 AM. EDT (around 09:37 AM, March 16). It was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew 10 mission carried NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, along with Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The Crew-10 mission is aimed to replace and bring NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been aboard the ISS. Crew-10 will soon join Expedition 72 crew, which includes NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Don Pettit. The successful docking marks another achievement for NASA and SpaceX in space exploration. SpaceX Transporter-13 Mission Launched by Falcon 9 Carrying 74 Payloads to Orbit From California.

NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Docks With ISS

.@SpaceX #Crew10 arrives and docks to the space station at 12:04am ET Sunday. The @Commercial_Crew quartet will enter the orbital outpost soon and join the Exp 72 crew. https://t.co/SGiZB2LyFM — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 16, 2025

