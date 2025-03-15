Elon Musk-run SpaceX launched the Transporter-13 mission on Friday, March 14, at 11:43 PM PT (around 12:10 PM IST, March 15). The SpaceX Transporter-13 mission was launched by Falcon 9 from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Transporter-13 is a dedicated smallsat rideshare mission. SpaceX's dedicated small satellite rideshare mission carried 74 payloads on the flight. It included cubesats, microsats, hosted payloads, a re-entry capsule, and an orbital transfer vehicle carrying 11 payloads for later deployment. SpaceX’s Starship Will Launch for Mars in End of 2026, Elon Musk Says, ‘Human Landings May Start As Soon as 2029, Although 2031 Is More Likely’.

SpaceX Transporter-13 Mission

Falcon 9 launches the Transporter-13 mission to orbit from California pic.twitter.com/fxw6CAIQMa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)