The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on Tuesday took to social media and said that two new beetle species have been discovered in India. As per the post, the two new beetle species have been found in India after 127 years. The new beetle species were found in the genus Melolontha, thereby bringing the total number of Indian species to 12. The Government of India said that the discoveries were made by examining specimens dating back to 1992 and 2015, which are housed at the Zoological Survey of India in Kolkata. Reportedly, the two new beetle species were discovered in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Rare Beetle Species Named After Ex-California Governor Brown.

Two New Beetle Species Discovered in India After 127 Years

Two new beetle species have been discovered in India after 127 years in the genus Melolontha, bringing the total number of Indian species to 12. These discoveries were made by examining specimens dating back to 1992 and 2015, housed at @ZoologicalI, Kolkata. #beetles #entomology pic.twitter.com/TpBkunkUOe — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)