ElevenLabs has launched its mobile app for iOS and Android platforms. ElevenLabs said,"Generate lifelike speech in up to 70 languages with our new expressive Text to Speech model, Eleven v3. Export voiceovers straight to CapCut, iMovie, Instagram, or your video app of choice." Users can now generate high-quality voiceovers. Projects and voices created on the web sync automatically with the mobile app and "credits are synchronised too". The ElevenLabs app is free to download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. ElevenLabs said, "New users get 10,000 free characters per month to start creating immediately." ElevenLabs Introduces 11ai, Voice-First AI Assistant With MCP and Over 5,000 Voice Support; Check Details.

ElevenLabs Launches Mobile App for iOS and Android Platforms

Introducing the ElevenLabs mobile app for iOS and Android. The most powerful AI voice tools, now in your pocket. Generate studio-quality voiceovers for your videos in seconds. Built for creators, educators, and professionals. pic.twitter.com/aodeTIgJc7 — ElevenLabs (@elevenlabsio) June 24, 2025

