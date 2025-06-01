ElevenLabs shared a post on May 31, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the introduction of its latest Conversational AI 2.0 with advanced features and enterprise readiness. The company announced new custom models built to make AI interactions smoother. The post highlighted that the system is now “fully enterprise-ready with HIPAA compliance, EU data residency, and robust security.” ElevenLabs Conversational AI 2.0 allows users to build advanced voice agents with new features. These include a state-of-the-art turn-taking model, language switching, multicharacter mode and multimodality. Additionally, it supports batch calls and has integrated RAG, which will allow AI models to access and incorporate information from external knowledge sources into their responses. Gmail New Feature Update: Google Gemini Now Automatically Summarises Email Threads on iOS and Android.

ElevenLabs Introduces Conversational AI 2.0

Introducing Conversational AI 2.0 Build voice agents with: • New state-of-the-art turn-taking model • Language switching • Multicharacter mode • Multimodality • Batch calls • Built-in RAG Now fully enterprise-ready with HIPAA compliance, EU data residency, and robust… pic.twitter.com/rlPmYSjq4H — ElevenLabs (@elevenlabsio) May 30, 2025

