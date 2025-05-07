ElevenLabs has introduced a new open-source tool to help developers to add audio and voice features to their products. On May 7, 2025, the company shared a post and announced the release of the Open-source Next.js Audio Starter Kit. The kit makes it simple to integrate multiple features. The post read, “Add Text to Speech, Speech to Text, Sound Effects and Conversational AI to your product in minutes.” It has been built using the ElevenLabs SDK, Next.js, shadcn/ui, and Tailwind CSS v4. ElevenLabs Partners With Google Cloud To Introduce Voice AI Features for Enterprise.

ElevenLabs Audio Starter Kit

Introducing the open-source Next.js Audio Starter Kit Add Text to Speech, Speech to Text, Sound Effects and Conversational AI to your product in minutes. Built with: • ElevenLabs SDK • Next.js + shadcn/ui • Tailwind CSS v4 Repo link in the comments below: pic.twitter.com/ia30gYJxDm — ElevenLabs Developers (@ElevenLabsDevs) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)