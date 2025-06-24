ElevenLabs has introduced 11ai, a new voice-first AI personal assistant designed to support MCP and built for daily use. ElevenLabs 11ai is built on a conversational AI low-latency platform for scalable voice agents. ElevenLabs said, “Conversational AI supports voice & text, integrated RAG, language detection, and more.” 11ai also provides integrations for Perplexity and more. To get started with 11ai, users need to sign up at “http://11.ai.” Users can then choose from over 5,000 voices or even use their own voice. The platform allows users to connect tools and MCP servers. After completing the setup, users can “Talk through your day and start taking action.” Perplexity Finance Rolls Out ‘Timeline View of Recent Event’ That Caused Price Movements of Company or Assets; Check More Details.

ElevenLabs Introduces 11ai

Introducing 11ai - the AI personal assistant that's voice-first and supports MCP. This is an experiment to show the potential of Conversational AI: 1. Plan your day and add your tasks to Notion 2. Use Perplexity to research a customer 3. Search and create Linear issues pic.twitter.com/xepNwk4Phx — ElevenLabs (@elevenlabsio) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)