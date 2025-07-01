TECNO Spark Go 2 sale is set to begin in India on July 1, 2025 (today). The budget smartphone from TECNO Mobile was launched with segment-leading specifications and features. It packs a Unisoc T7250 processor, Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. TECNO Spark Go 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging and a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a a 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera. It has Bluetooth 5.2m, 3.5mm headphone jack slot, 4G VolTE support, USB Type-C charging and Ella AI assistant TECNO Spark Go 2 price in India starts at INR 6,999. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series First Sale Will Begin in India for ‘Champagne Gold’ Colour Variants; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

TECNO Spark Go 2 Sale Starts Today in India at 12 PM

Screen itni smooth ki saara din hongi reels play. Majaa dila dega hamara 120Hz Punch-Hole Display!#SparkGo2 ki sale shuru hogi Flipkart par 1st July, 12 Noon se. Aur details ke liye ➡️ https://t.co/lkJXmlHh4C#TECNOMobile | #MobileNo1 pic.twitter.com/CKAk15bcTf — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) June 28, 2025

