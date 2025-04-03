TikTok will again be banned in the United States on April 5, 2025 , after the 75-day extension period ends unless a non-Chinese company buys it. Ahead of the ban, Amazon, Blackstone, and Onlyfans founder showed interest in buying the platform. TikTok will stop working in the country due to the former US President, who signed a bill that would force the company to sell itself to a non-Chinese company over national security and privacy concerns. TikTok Ban April 5: Donald Trump To Consider Final Proposal Related to ByteDance’s Short-Form Video App Ahead of Deadline To Find Non-Chinese Buyer, Says Report.

Amazon Interested to Buy TikTok Before Ban on April 5

Amazon has submitted a bid to buy TikTok ahead of the U.S. ownership-ban deadline this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/uNDEXfag5F — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 2, 2025

OnlyFans Founder Tim Stockley Interested to Buy TikTok Before Ban on April 5

OnlyFans owner has submitted a last-minute bid to buy TikTok before its potential ban on Saturday, April 5th 👀 pic.twitter.com/HJ77zbS2LU — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)