Mumbai, September 3: Swiggy has hiked its platform fee after Zomato to INR 15 for the third time in the past three weeks. Due to strong demand in specific markets, the online food delivery platform has increased its fees during the festive season. The Swiggy price hike will be applicable in select markets in India. With this move, the company expects a surge in its orders.

Swiggy's platform fee has been hiked in the past three weeks from INR 12 to INR 14. Last month, the company tried increasing its platform fee to INR 14 in select locations. On Independence Day 2025, the food delivery giant also briefly began charging INR 14 per order and it already charges up rain fees in some areas. ChatGPT Down: Users Across World Face Disruptions While Using OpenAI’s Chatbot Including Missing Chats, Lost Past Conversations and More.

Swiggy Platform Fee Hike; Here's Everything to Know

The Swiggy platform fee has been increased to INR 15 per order in select areas. The company will charge this amount under "GST & Other Charges" to the customers. The section includes fees like Restaurant Packaging, Restaurant GST, Rain Fee up to INR 25 and Platform Fee.

Swiggy has millions of food orders daily, and this fee will help it increase its revenue. As per an estimate by a report published by Business Today, Swiggy has around 2 million orders per day and with the platform fee hike to INR 15, the company would add INR 3 crore in daily revenue than the previous INR 2.4 crore with the previous INR 12 platform fee. Reports said that Swiggy had an order volume of 2.3 to 2.5 million per day, and a platform fee hike would add INR 3 crore daily and INR 45 crore each quarter. Zerodha Glitch Resolved: India’s Leading Retail Broking Platform Says ‘Price Updates’ Issue With Kite Application Now Fixed.

Zomato Vs Swiggy Platform Fees

Recently, Zomato increased its platform fee to INR 12. Previously, the fee was INR 10. This makes Swiggy the first platform to charge INR 15 from the customers, even if in select areas. With an INR 2 increase, both platforms will add more profit to each order during this festive season.

